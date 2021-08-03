Cancel
Santa Ana, CA

The Habit opening Santa Ana location

Fast Casual
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Habit Burger Grill, a California-based fast casual concept owned by Yum Brands, is opening a location Thursday in Santa Ana at 2640 S. Bristol St. "We're looking forward to connecting with even more customers across our home state of California and in our backyard of Orange County," Iwona Alter, chief brand officer, said in a company press release. "The Santa Ana team is ready to bring our signature Habit Hospitality and fresh grilled Charbugers to the entire community."

www.fastcasual.com

#The Habit Burger Grill#Yum Brands#Burger#Food Drink
