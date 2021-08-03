Development and validation of a new diabetes index for the risk classification of present and new-onset diabetes: multicohort study

Vaccination against Streptococcus pneumoniae is among the most effective measures for preventing pneumonia and reducing the rate of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) exacerbations. The objective of this work was to evaluate the long-term effectiveness of PCV13 and PPV23 for preventing pneumonia and COPD exacerbations. The open-label, prospective, observational cohort study involved 302 male patients aged ≥ 45 years: PCV13 group (n = 123); PPV23 group (n = 32); and vaccine-naïve group (n = 147). The primary endpoint included the frequency of pneumonia episodes and COPD exacerbations per year over a 5-year follow-up period. The secondary endpoints included the dynamics of dyspnea severity (MMRC), the BODE index, FEV1, the CAT index, the SGRQ score, and the results of 6-min walk test. Vaccination with PCV13 and PPV23 significantly reduces the total rate of pneumonia during the first year after vaccination. Starting with the second year, clinical effectiveness in PPV23 group decreases compared with both PCV13 group and vaccine-naïve patients. Pneumonia by year 5 after vaccination was registered in 47% of patients in the PPV23 group, versus 3.3% of patients in the PCV13 group (p < 0.001); COPD exacerbations—in 81.3% versus 23.6%, respectively (p < 0.001). Vaccination with PCV13 significantly reduced and maintained the BODE index over the 5-year follow-up period. Although both vaccines have comparable clinical effects during the first year after vaccination, only PCV13 is characterized by persistent clinical effectiveness during the 5-year follow-up period. Patients older than 55 years who received PPV23 have significantly higher risks of having pneumonia episodes more frequently during the long-term follow-up.