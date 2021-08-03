Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Tailwind Air connects Manhattan and Boston by seaplane

ch-aviation.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAir taxi operator Tailwind Air Service (PGN, Farmingdale) has announced the launch of the first nonstop seaplane connection from New York Skyports SPB in Manhattan to Boston Harbor SPB on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. The daily 75-minute flight operated on weekdays from August through November will be the fastest connection...

www.ch-aviation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan#South Boston#Boston Harbor#Seaplane#Pgn#Spb#Grand Caravan Ex#Southern Airways Express#Cessna Caravans#Piper#Citation Bravo#Dot#Cfr#The Manhattan Skyport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Place
Vancouver, CA
Related
Boston, MAnorthendregionalreview.com

Second Seaplane Company Begins Operations in the Boston Harbor

A second seaplane company operating off Logan Airport began shuttling customers from Boston to New York City on August 3. Tailwind Air recently received Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and U.S. Coast Guard approval to take off and land just off the Hyatt Boston Harbor Hotel. Costing $395 per ticket for...
Boston, MAPatriot Ledger

Airline starts New York-to-Boston seaplane flights

BOSTON – Travelers between New York and Boston who are tired of the time-consuming hassles of crowded airports and commercial airline flights now have a more convenient, albeit pricey, alternative. Tailwind Air on Tuesday started direct nonstop seaplane service between Manhattan and Boston Harbor. The flights on eight-passenger aircraft between...
Lifestylecountry1025.com

Seaplanes From Boston Harbor To NYC Have Taken Off

This has been years in the making. Imagine boarding a small play from Boston Harbor, and jetting to New York City in just 75 minutes. No hassles of airports, no crowded flights. It’s all happening, but at a price. Tailwind Air is off and flying. The Rye Brook, NY based...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Independent

If seaplanes are the answer, what is the question?

If you possibly can, splash out on a seaplane flight. Perhaps you have not had the immense pleasure of taking off from a lake, river or ocean harbour: suddenly unsticking from the surface and rising above the (usually urban) surroundings, flying low across the islands and the water. Watch the pilot’s eyes scanning the landing area for a suitable course between the humdrum water traffic. And as soon as the craft has tied up you can stride into town.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

Rye Brook-based Tailwind Air spreads it wings

As the region moves away from the drastic societal changes created during the Covid-19 pandemic, some of the less charming aspects of the pre-pandemic world have returned with gusto: bumper-to-bumper highway traffic (particularly on I-95) and crowded airports filled with often unpleasant people squeezed into none-too-comfortable flights. For Rye Brook-headquartered...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Seaplane service launches in Boston

Ticket sales are taking off at a faster-than-expected pace for a New York-based airline’s new seaplane flights between Boston and Manhattan, in advance of the first trips next week. Gabriela Salas, director of sales at Rye Brook, N.Y.-based Tailwind Air, said travelers are booking flights through October — only one...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

Delta Air Lines boosts UK connections

After the easing of quarantine rules for American travellers, Delta is making it easier for trans-Atlantic families and friends to reunite in England as it ramps up service to offer nearly 30 weekly flights to London Heathrow this autumn. Customers can choose non-stop service to London Heathrow via four United...
Staten Island, NYPosted by
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Ferry: Connecting St. George and lower Manhattan since 1817 (Then and Now)

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The various Staten Island Ferry boats have carried people from St. George to lower Manhattan since 1817 when the Richmond Turnpike Company started a steamboat service. The Staten Island Railroad Company took over the ferry service in 1864. Then the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad bought the ferry in 1884, and the City of New York took control of the ferry in 1905.
Aerospace & DefenseFlight Global.com

US start-up GlobalX aims to launch flights this week

US start-up carrier GlobalX Airlines hopes to begin passenger charter flights this week. “We will put an airplane into the air and get revenue from it, if it’s by Friday or over the weekend, it will happen very, very soon,” says chief executive Ed Wegel during a 4 August investor call. “A number of people have called to see if they could be the first ones to fly with us. We will be in the air very shortly.”
Manhattan, NYPosted by
The Virtuous Vee

Escapes in Manhattan, NYC Where You Can Connect With Nature

Some people might say that in the modern world nature does not affect us as predominantly as it used to prior to the industrial revolution and thus we don’t share a strong bond with nature anymore. However, I strongly disagree. Nature is a place where we can go and forget about my everyday life, a place where there is no responsibility weighing down our shoulders.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Life in Manhattan has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
NFLThe Guardian

The woman who rifles through New York’s garbage – exposing the city’s excesses

On an ordinary street in the middle of Manhattan, Anna Sacks gets ready to rifle through the trash. But first, she takes out her phone and turns on the camera. “You can see, they’ve ripped up the RXBars,” says Sacks in the resulting TikTok video, as she documents the depths of this particular bag of trash, plopped outside a CVS pharmacy. Her (puncture-proof) gloved hand maneuvers through the bag to reveal its contents: the aforementioned protein bars; tubes of toothpaste with the toothpaste squeezed out; a depleted makeup palette; a hairbrush that appears to covered in the aforementioned toothpaste. “Ugh,” Sacks manages at one point, before salvaging the hairbrush, noting it just needs to be washed. “It’s so gross that this is what they like to do, as a corporation, rather than help people.”
LifestyleWTOP

Amtrak breaks out the good china again with new Acela first-class menu

After months of serving prepackaged food with disposable service items as part of its COVID-19 safety protocols, Amtrak has brought back proper plates and serviceware to its meal service in Acela first-class cars. Choosing first-class Acela typically costs between $100 and $160 more each way than Acela business class, depending...

Comments / 0

Community Policy