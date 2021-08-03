Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Tina Lilly Discusses Georgia Council for the Arts

athensceo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTina Lilly, Executive Director of Georgia Council for the Arts, talks about their mission to create vibrant, thriving cities across Georgia through the arts. She also discusses the economic impact of arts in Georgia. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company,...

athensceo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Energy Industrywirx.com

Climate Council To Discuss Energy Intensive Industries

From the Associated Press — Energy intensive industries are expected to be discussed by a council advising the state on a climate plan. The Council on Climate Solutions is scheduled to gather Tuesday and meet once each month through December. Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy says the council is working with the department and the Office of Climate and Energy on developing an effective and equitable strategy to achieve economywide carbon neutrality by 2050. Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed 14 Michigan residents to the council, which also includes representatives of several state departments. It will advise EGLE in forming Whitmer’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.
Savannah, GAsavannahceo.com

Savannah Jazz Receives Grant from Georgia Council for the Arts

Savannah Jazz was awarded a grant by Georgia Council for the Arts (GCA), a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development, as part of its initial disbursement of grants for fiscal year 2022. A total of 218 organizations were awarded 266 grants that provide more than $2 million in funding to arts organizations throughout the state. The Bridge Grant provided funding for operating support to 135 organizations, the Project Grant will help fund 54 arts projects, and the Arts Education Program Grant was awarded to 77 organizations. Additional grants for Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities programs will be awarded in the Fall of 2021.
Ohio StateMarietta Times

Ohio Arts Council approves grants

Investment in Southeast Ohio continues as the Ohio Arts Council announced recent funding awards and Marietta City Council discusses investment of federal recovery funds. The Ohio Arts Council (OAC) board approved $18,479,247 in grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators, and public arts programming when it met on July 21 for its summer board meeting.
Jackson County, NCSylva Herald

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL

THE JACKSON COUNTY ARTS COUNCIL has a long reputation of supporting the arts in our community and we are seeking an Office Manager to come alongside our board and supporters to assist in carrying out the vision and mission of the arts council. The Office Manager position will be part-time with 15-20 hours a week with set office hours, hourly compensation will be based on applicants' experience. The Office Manager will be responsible for managing grants and financial records, working collaboratively with board members, working with community partners, representing the council at local, regional, and state events. The ideal candidate would be proficient in office management, have excellent time management skills along with the ability to multi-task and prioritize projects, excellent written and verbal communication skills, attention to detail and problem-solving skills and self-motivated. Interested individuals should send their resumes to Kelly Brown, Search Committee Chair no later than Friday, July 23 at brownkellyg@gmail.com. Detailed job description available upon request. 20-21e.
Politicsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Sebring Council discusses civic center relocation

SEBRING — Most of the City Council Members believe a former bank building on South Ridgewood Drive would be a good spot to have a civic center as proposed by the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency. CRA Board Chairman David Leidel asked the City Council recently if it had time to...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Arts Council launches strategic plan survey

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council has launched an online Google survey to gather public input for their next strategic plan. The survey can be accessed by visiting the Wyoming Arts Council website and visiting the Strategic Plan page. Every five years, the Arts Council completes a new strategic plan...
Bonita, LAKNOE TV8

Northeast Louisiana Arts Council creates Start With Art program

Sports Reporter Anna Jane Howell previews the 2021 Carroll football team. The Village of Bonita is fighting for federal money. Smaller local governments hoping to get their share. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast. Updated: 8 hours ago. KNOE Wednesday Afternoon Forecast with Meteorologist Lucy Doll. New state-wide coffee trail to go...
Folkston, GAcharltoncountyherald.com

Folkston City Council discusses city projects

The Folkston City Council gathered for its regular monthly meeting Monday, July 19. For the month of June, the Folkston City Police Department investigated 36 incidents, nine accidents and received 1,376 calls. The department collected $16,085.00, with $10,916.97 going to the city. During the meeting, the council heard from City...
Hopkinsville, KYwkdzradio.com

Arts Council Brings Color To Downtown Hopkinsville

In an effort to expand the arts outside of four walls, the Pennyroyal Arts Council is literally painting the town, with the help of 11 teenagers. Arts Education Coordinator, Molly Campbell says the camp was an easy decision. Campbell adds aside from the priming and the letters, which Bowman painted...
Boca Raton, FLbocaratontribune.com

City Council discusses renovations and recertification ordinance

Yesterday, the Boca Raton City Council had an in-person workshop meeting to discuss the renovation of the Boca Raton History Museum and the building recertification ordinance. Yesterday’s meeting was unique– it was the first in-person meeting since the beginning of the pandemic. During this meeting, council members listened to a presentation from board members of the Boca Raton Historical Society.
Corvallis, ORDemocrat-Herald

Corvallis council discusses Chamber survey on homelessness

Although there were no action items on the agenda devoted to the topic, homelessness remained the main topic for discussion at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting. Simon Date, president and CEO of the Corvallis Chamber of Commerce, offered a presentation of some survey data his organization had collected on the impact on homelessness on downtown business.
Advocacywhatsupnewp.com

State Arts Council opens arts grant applications with an Oct. 1 deadline

The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) announced today that applications are now open for grants to nonprofit organizations and individual artists; projects for artists in education, schools and healthcare settings; folk art apprenticeships; and fellowships in folk arts and for individual artists. The deadline to complete an application is Oct. 1.
Theater & DanceAugusta Free Press

Arts Council of the Valley names theater managing director

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Arts Council of the Valley has selected J.P. Gulla as its new managing director for Court Square Theater. Gulla will join ACV Executive Director Jenny Burden in preparing the facility, equipment, staff, and programming to reopen the theater, shuttered since July 1,...
Cheyenne, WYWyoming Tribune Eagle

Wyoming Arts Council accepting 2021 Governor's Arts Awards nominations

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Arts Council is accepting nominations for the 2021 Governor’s Arts Awards. Any Wyoming citizen, organization, business or community may be nominated for a Governor’s Art Award. The deadline to submit a nomination is Oct. 6. Noted accomplishments should reflect substantial contributions that exemplify a long-term commitment...
Theater & Dancethelandonline.com

Arts council awards grants to organizations

WASECA — Prairie Lakes Regional Arts Council recently awarded Small Arts Project Grants totaling $11,480 to five arts organizations in the region. The purpose of the Small Arts Grant is to provide funding for organizations directly engaged in the creation of art, the production of artistic performances, or the sponsorship of quality arts activities in local communities that may have small budgets.
Ohio StateNews-Herald.com

Fine Arts Association awarded $45K from Ohio Arts Council

The Ohio Arts Council board this week announced the approval of $18,479,247 in grants to support Ohio artists, arts and cultural organizations, students, educators and public arts programming. According to officials, this marks the largest amount of grant dollars distributed to constituents applying to OAC funding programs in the agency’s...
Politicswtaw.com

Arts Council Needs Survey Responses for Funding

The Arts Council of Brazos Valley needs survey responses from artists and creative organizations who were affected by the pandemic. Taryn Williames, Grant Specialist, says they will use the responses to put together an application for funding. “With these responses, we can develop a really strong argument for why we...
Suffolk County, NYlongislandadvance.net

Patchogue Arts Council awarded $20K by county legislature

On July 27, 2021, Presiding Officer Rob Calarco and the entirety of the Suffolk County Legislature voted to authorize the allotment of the 2021 Cultural Competitive Fund. In total, $206,541 will be awarded to cultural arts institutions throughout Suffolk County. Of the many recipients, the Patchogue Arts Council Museum of...
Douglas County, NVRecord-Courier

Arts Council receives $5,000 Smallwood grant

The Carson Valley Arts Council received a $5,000 grant from the Francis C. and William P. Smallwood Foundation. The grant will assist the nonprofit organization in its work operating the Copeland Cultural Arts Center and its arts programs. “We would like to personally thank Suzy Stockdale and the Smallwood Foundation...
Newport, RInewportthisweek.com

City Council Discusses Community Choice Aggregation

The Newport City Council held a workshop on July 21 to discuss allowing the city to seek better electricity prices for residents and business owners through what is known as Community Choice Aggregation. The goal is to lower electricity prices, provide rate stability, expand consumer choice, support renewable electricity and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy