Letters to the Editor

As the Governor's appointed Hampton County representative to the Area Commission for the Technical College of the Low Country, I am writing this letter requesting the assistance of Hampton County's elected officials, agencies, and citizens in the effort to define the educational infrastructure that will prove to be critical to the future of Hampton County. As we speak, challenges and opportunities are being examined that will impact our economic health and future.