A new report that comes from Jeff Grubb, editor of GamesBeat, suggests that Xbox Game Studios is working on two different games with dragons in them. Why is this significant, you ask? For starters, if a game has dragons this implies that it could be some medieval fantasy setting like in Skyrim. We already know from earlier rumors that suggested that one of these projects will be developed by IO Interactive. Their job listings also suggest that they are working on a fantasy game. Jeff dropped this new tidbit during a podcast interview.