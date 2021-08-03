Cancel
Energy Industry

Spain's Repsol secures two 174,000 cu m LNG carriers from Hyundai

By Gianluca Baratti
spglobal.com
 5 days ago

Spain's Repsol has secured two 174,000 cu m LNG carriers on time charter deals with Hyundai LNG Shipping for a period of 10 years plus options, it said Aug. 3, as it prepares for more US LNG purchases. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience.

www.spglobal.com

Comments / 0

State
Louisiana State
#Repsol#Lng#Cvc Capital Partners#Hyundai Lng Shipping#Spanish#Venture Global Lng#The Calcasieu Pass Lng#Endesa#Cvc Capital Partners
Spain
Energy Industry
