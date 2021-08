Metallica’s music video for the song “Nothing Else Matters” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. It is the first Metallica track to reach the milestone.The video for “Nothing Else Matters” video was released in 1992 on “The Black Album,” and uploaded to YouTube in October of 2009. The clip was directed by Adam Dubin and edited by Sean Fullan and is made up of clips from the 1992 Metallica documentary “A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica”. Prior to working with Metallica, Dubin directed two music classic videos for the Beastie Boys. Most recently, Dubin directed the Murder In The Front Row documentary about the birth of Bay Area Thrash.