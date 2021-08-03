GET YOURSELF UPDATED WITH AMAZING SKILLS

Who am I? That seems to be the burning question plaguing many people in our world today. How well do you know yourself? “Of course, I know myself!” you say. I believe I did not know who I was until I was about 33 years old. I may have struggled a little bit with who I was prior to then. It wasn’t until recently though, that I realized why I do so many of the things that I do. Things make a lot more sense now. I did not know myself as well as I thought I did.