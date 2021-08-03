Cancel
Britain’s most successful Olympians Jason and Laura Kenny add to medal haul

 5 days ago
Great Britain’s Laura Kenny and Jason Kenny with their silver medals at the Izu Velodrome (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jason and Laura Kenny racked up further Olympic medal success at the Izu Velodrome on Tuesday.

Team GB’s golden couple had to settle for a silver medal each in the men’s sprint and women’s pursuit respectively.

In Jason’s case, the silver arguably makes him the most successful British male Olympian of all time. He sits level with Sir Bradley Wiggins on eight medals in all, but has six golds compared to Wiggins’ five and two silvers to Wiggins’ one.

Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA Graphic) (PA Graphics)

Jason also remains level with Sir Chris Hoy’s record of six gold medals, though backed up by one more silver. He has the chance to move out on his own with further success in the individual sprint or the keirin.

He managed a team sprint gold in Beijing 13 years ago and also an individual silver, before adding two further golds at London 2012 and three at Rio 2016.

Kenny reflected on reaching eight medals on Tuesday and told the BBC: “Every time you come back it just gets harder.

Britain’s most decorated female Olympians (PA Graphic) (PA Graphics)

“The team sprint was always our best chance of getting on the podium so I’m really happy with where we are.”

Laura can eclipse Charlotte Dujardin as Britain’s most decorated female Olympian of all time at the Tokyo Games.

Her four golds are a record for a British woman and silver on Tuesday took her to five medals overall, one behind Dujardin whose equestrian medal count is three golds, one silver and two bronze.

Laura Kenny competes again in the omnium and madison.

