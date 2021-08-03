The Power of Metadata: How to Deal with Spaghetti Code

Sometimes you want an escape from the world and music can be that door you need. Spotify is one of the most famous musical escapism the millennials have adopted. So, an error stopping you from leaving the dungeons of reality and enter a musical realm that operates on no principle but on intriguing beats, enchanting lyrics, and soulful vocals. We are going to troubleshoot two of those errors, we will be seeing how to fix Spotify Error Code 13 and 7.