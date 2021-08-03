Cancel
The Power of Metadata: How to Deal with Spaghetti Code

HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Nowadays, we are trying to use common approaches and well-known patterns to create an application with minimum effort and maximum value. We have great libraries and powerful frameworks that do routine operations for us. All that we are using in order to focus only on business logic. However, this chasing quite often leads us to spaghetti code, especially when it comes to implementing a feature without any ready solution for it.

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

#How To Deal#Db#Java#Api#Json
