Post-Pandemic SaaS  Business Trends That Are Here To Stay

The massive exploit of SolarWinds is a prime example of what is called a “supply chain” vulnerability. The vast majority of those impacted by the Russian SolarWinds attack probably had never even heard of the company SolarWinds, and did not realize that they were dependent upon that company for critical infrastructure. Indeed, modern supply chains, manufacturing, technology, and Internet and telecommunications networks are dependent upon complex webs of supply chains—or, more accurately, supply webs—which are vulnerable to disruption and attack. While defense contractors, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense all attempt to address this problem, for commercial entities, supply chain security can be the difference between being able to deliver products and services effectively or going out of business. Yet, it is incredibly complex and difficult even to identify what your supply chain is and identify your dependencies. There are some things you can do today, from a practical and legal standpoint, to ensure greater visibility into your supply chain and better ensure the security and resilience of your supply chain.