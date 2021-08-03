Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Post-Pandemic SaaS  Business Trends That Are Here To Stay

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since March 2020, many businesses have pivoted in the way they. work because of government-mandated lockdowns. Companies had to operate almost exclusively on a virtual basis overnight. Not surprisingly, the shift has had a strong effect on the SaaS. space. But what’s here to stay? What trends are going to...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

485
Followers
8K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saas#Mergers And Acquisitions#Big Business#Capital Gains Tax#Productivity#Saas#Gallup#Atlassian#Edtech#The U S Federal Reserve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public HealthPosted by
The Conversation UK

Young people are missing the office – here’s how they can thrive in a post-pandemic workplace

When asked about the government’s position on remote working in the long-term, UK chancellor Rishi Sunak recently said that young people in particular would benefit from physically being in the office. “It was really beneficial to me,” he said in the interview with LinkedIn News, “when I was starting out in my career.” Referring to mentors he met then, to whom he still talks now, he said he doubted he would have met them had he done his first internship over chat and Zoom. This was widely reported as a warning that remote working may hurt nascent careers.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

To outpace China, US must invest in high-tech and medical innovation

Motivated by China’s emergence as a high-tech leader, policymakers have recently shown renewed interest in a national strategy to enhance U.S. technological superiority and jumpstart innovation. Accordingly, a bipartisan effort in the Senate passed legislation to increase public investment in research and development, with a particular interest in advanced pharmaceutical and medical technology manufacturing and semiconductor production.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons This Fintech Stock Could Crush the Market

Square’s Seller and Cash App ecosystems help merchants and consumers participate in the digital economy, and both are growing quickly. Square’s recent acquisition of Afterpay could supercharge both ecosystems. Management puts the company’s market opportunity at $160 billion. It's been over a decade since Square (NYSE:SQ) released its first chip...
Marketsatlantanews.net

Online Payments Services Market Value Predicted to Hit Big Revenues in Future | UAB Alternative Payments, PayPal Holdings, Apple Pay

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Online Payments Services Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Online Payments Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Supply Chain Security – Not As Easy As it Looks

The massive exploit of SolarWinds is a prime example of what is called a “supply chain” vulnerability. The vast majority of those impacted by the Russian SolarWinds attack probably had never even heard of the company SolarWinds, and did not realize that they were dependent upon that company for critical infrastructure. Indeed, modern supply chains, manufacturing, technology, and Internet and telecommunications networks are dependent upon complex webs of supply chains—or, more accurately, supply webs—which are vulnerable to disruption and attack. While defense contractors, the intelligence community, and the Department of Defense all attempt to address this problem, for commercial entities, supply chain security can be the difference between being able to deliver products and services effectively or going out of business. Yet, it is incredibly complex and difficult even to identify what your supply chain is and identify your dependencies. There are some things you can do today, from a practical and legal standpoint, to ensure greater visibility into your supply chain and better ensure the security and resilience of your supply chain.
EconomySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Sustainable Supply Chain Trends That Will Dominate in 2021 and Beyond

Manufacturing companies are prioritizing the reduction of their carbon footprints as part of their environmental social and governance (ESG) programs. Because research reveals the world’s supply chains produce 80% of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG), supply chain, logistics and procurement professionals are among those leading their companies’ efforts to reduce emissions and halt climate change.
MarketsPosted by
HackerNoon

5 Steps To Build Your Dynamic Pricing Engine

Sanjeev Sularia, serial entrepreneur & technology evangelist. He is Co-founder & CEO Intelligence Node, a big data lab. With the emergence of online platforms, B2B businesses have had to reconsider their pricing strategies. But, these same technologies help the organizations create dynamic B2B pricing models that bring substantial profits if implemented correctly. For example, an integrated sales and B2B pricing software can help sales reps negotiate with customers and reduce the processing period.
EconomyComputer Weekly

Firms struggle to manage their innovation ecosystems

Enterprises often turn to their strategic suppliers to gain a competitive edge, hoping to tap into innovations and experience that the vendors have gained through their work with customers. However, a 2016 study found that only one in 10 firms was satisfied with the quality and impact of the innovation...
EconomyPosted by
HackerNoon

Change for Better: The Exponential Art of Kaizen

When nothing seems to help, I go and look at a stonecutter hammering away at his rock, perhaps a hundred times without as much as a crack showing in it. Yet at the hundred and first blow, it will split in two, and I know it was not that last blow that did it—but all that had gone before. - Jacob A. Riis.
Real Estatefranchising.com

Post-Pandemic Requirements for Buying or Selling Franchised Businesses

Editor’s note: This article was first published in the June/July issue of Independent Joe, the magazine for Dunkin' Donuts Independent Franchise Owners (DDIFO) and is reprinted with the permission of both the author and the magazine. While this was written for Dunkin’ franchisees, the lessons and advice apply to anyone looking to buy or sell a franchised business during Covid.
MarketsPosted by
MyChesCo

Qlik and Fortune Launch “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” Data Analytics Site

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Qlik® this week debuted the “The Pandemic Effect on the Fortune Global 500” interactive data analytics site in partnership with Fortune, timed with the publication of the Fortune Global 500 list. In its second year as the official analytics partner of the Global Fortune 500, Qlik is delivering a unique data visualization experience that builds on the data-driven exploration of the Fortune 500 from earlier this year, providing a journey through how the recent COVID-19 crisis impacted the revenue and profit performance of the world’s leading companies.
Cell Phonesrismedia.com

CoreLogic Leverages Data to Revolutionize the Home-Buying Experience

CoreLogic is a leading property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. Trusted by the largest multiple listing organizations in North America and more than 1.2 million real estate professionals, the company has a singular focus: “to help our clients make smarter decisions through innovative data-driven insights.” But its approach toward delivering on that promise is anything but singular.
Retailnationalmortgageprofessional.com

Homebridge Merging With Blockchain Fintech Figure

Deal Gives $25B-Per-Year Originator Access To Provenance Blockchain Platform. Blockchain is a system of recording information in a way that makes it difficult or impossible to change, hack, or cheat. Homebridge is one of the largest privately held, non-bank lenders in the United States, with 150,000 customers. New Jersey-based Homebridge...

Comments / 0

Community Policy