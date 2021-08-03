Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Free climber jailed for scaling The Shard conquers 36-storey Stratosphere Tower

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4XqV_0bG9kEcq00
Free-solo climber George King-Thompson walks along the top of the Stratosphere Tower building, a 36-storey residential tower block in Stratford, east London (PA) (PA Wire)

A free climber who was jailed for scaling The Shard has conquered a second London skyscraper less than a year after his release.

George King-Thompson, 21, said he climbed the 36-storey Stratosphere Tower in Stratford, east London, on Tuesday morning to draw attention to climate change.

The former personal trainer chose the residential block because it overlooked Pudding Mill Lane Tube station which flooded last week following torrential downpours in the capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYpI6_0bG9kEcq00
George King-Thompson said he scaled the Stratosphere Tower building, to raise awareness about climate change (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

Mr King-Thompson, from Oxford, said: “I picked this climb because a couple of weeks ago I saw a photo go viral of a Stratford station under water because of a flood following the heatwave.

“It was a stark reminder of how bad climate change is getting, so I thought: what can I do to help promote the message – me of not much power in this world?

“I saw one of the tallest buildings in Stratford so decided last week to climb it, and since then it has just been intense preparation to get me to that point.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4emsQz_0bG9kEcq00
The free climber decided to scale a second skyscraper while serving a prison sentence for climbing The Shard (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“I would urge political leaders to take drastic action as soon as possible to get this situation under control.”

Mr King said after starting his ascent at 5am it took him less than 30 minutes to reach the roof, but he did feel worried at one point when his grip began to slip.

“The night before, there’s always a lot of pressure when you know you’ve got to climb first thing in the morning, so the nerves were high, the fear was there, but I had it under control and by morning time I went and did it – and I’m alive,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4caDTR_0bG9kEcq00
The climber said he had thought he was going to slip during his early morning stunt (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

“But one of the things which I underestimated was how from eight floors right to the top the windows had lots of stuff on them and they were extremely slippery.

“That was the only fear and disconcerting thing about it.”

He added: “I gained a lot from this experience. I come away from each climb enlightened.

“It’s an indescribable feeling – it’s like trying to describe a colour to a blind person. The feeling I get from doing these things is just out of this world.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2BqZ_0bG9kEcq00
A woman takes a photo as the climber pauses during an ascent of the Stratosphere Tower (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Wire)

When asked whether a six-month stay in Pentonville Prison deterred him from illegally scaling a second skyscraper, Mr King-Thompson said he resolved to complete the feat while still behind bars.

Mr King-Thompson, who shares his climbs on his Instagam as @shardclimber, said: “I decided to do it as I came out of prison to be honest, or maybe inside prison.

“I climbed with a roof below, so if I were to fall, I’d fall upon the roof,” he added.

“I was at zero danger to the public and caused no disruption. So all considering, I’m all good.”

The Metropolitan Police said they used a police helicopter to search the area after they received a call, but could not locate the climber.

The force said in a statement: “Police were called at approximately 5.42am on Tuesday August 3 after a man was spotted at height on Great Eastern Road, Stratford.

“Officers attended along with National Police Air Service helicopter.

“Officers carried out a thorough search of the area and found no trace of anybody matching the description.”

Mr King-Thompson was previously sentenced after admitting breaching a High Court injunction by scaling The Shard, which is one of Europe’s tallest buildings at 310 metres (1,017ft), on July 8 2019.

Teighmore Limited – the owners of The Shard – brought legal proceedings against him for breaching an injunction designed to deter trespassers.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stratosphere#Climber#George King#East London#Europe#Uk#Oxford#Shardclimber#The Metropolitan Police#High Court#Shard
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
Related
U.K.Posted by
Syracuse.com

Free climber scales London skyscraper in climate stunt

LONDON (AP) — A 21-year-old free climber who was imprisoned two years ago for climbing the U.K.’s tallest skyscraper has scaled another building in London, this time to draw attention to climate change. George King-Thompson climbed up the 36-story Stratosphere Tower, a residential block in east London’s Stratford neighborhood, unaided...
CarsPosted by
Outsider.com

Sport Climber Scales World’s Tallest Free-Standing Climbing Tower to Win Free Ford Explorer Parked on Top

There’s a lot of things people will do for free stuff — especially a brand new Ford Explorer Plug-In Hybrid car. Ford of Norway was offering a free two-year lease on this car to one lucky individual. The catch was this person had to reach some epic new heights first. The individual would have to climb up a 154-foot tower the fastest of all other competitors.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
Musicnotebookcheck.net

Shocking Bluetooth earphones explosion leads to user's death

Reports out of India have revealed that a 28-year-old man from the northern state of Rajasthan by the name of Rakesh Kumar Nagar has died after Bluetooth earphones he was using exploded in his ear. It appears the earphones blast not only damaged the victim’s ears but also left him unconscious, and although Nagar was taken to hospital he did not survive the explosion. A doctor has suggested that the victim “probably died of cardiac arrest”, which would likely have been caused by the unexpected and shocking earphones explosion.

Comments / 0

Community Policy