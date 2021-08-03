Cancel
Jason and Laura Kenny’s Olympic medal hauls in numbers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iyPcc_0bG9k1Ee00
Jason, left, and Laura Kenny now have 13 Olympic medals between them (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA Wire)

Jason and Laura Kenny added to their Olympic medal hauls with silver in their opening events in Tokyo.

Laura Kenny and team-mates Katie Archibald, Neah Evans and Josie Knight won silver in the women’s team pursuit, following gold in both London and Rio, before her husband did likewise with Jack Carlin and Ryan Owens in the men’s sprint.

That was enough to take Jason out on his own as Britain’s most successful Olympian, while Laura holds the same accolade among British women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MSgh9_0bG9k1Ee00
Britain’s most decorated male Olympians (PA graphic) (PA Graphics)

13 – combined Olympic medals for the couple.

8 – Jason has six gold and two silver. Sir Chris Hoy is the only other Briton with six golds, accompanied by a single silver, while Sir Bradley Wiggins’ eight medals include five gold, one silver and two bronze.

5 – Laura has four golds, the most of any British woman, and now a silver to leave her one behind Charlotte Dujardin’s record of six total medals.

2 – events remaining in Tokyo for Kenny to match or surpass Dujardin – the omnium and madison – and for Jason to move clear of Wiggins’ eight medals. He will ride in the individual sprint and the keirin.

4:06.748 – Britain set a new world record in the women’s heats, only for Germany to twice beat that mark in the remainder of the competition as they won the final in 4mins 04.242secs.

1 – it was the first time Laura had not won gold in any Olympic event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyGou_0bG9k1Ee00
Britain’s most successful female Olympians (PA graphic) (PA Graphics)

4 – Jason now has medals at four straight Olympics – gold and silver at Beijing 2008, two golds at London 2012, three at Rio 2016 and Tuesday’s silver. Laura added to her double gold in both London and Rio.

3 – years until the next Olympics in Paris, when Laura will be 32 years old and Jason 36.

