Rock Music

Orchestra Of Constant Distress

The Quietus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden's Orchestra Of Constant Distress return with their fourth album of pitch black noise rock. A marginal musical pleasure is when a lyric-free act are really good at titling their tracks, when they could have called them anything – some zany private joke, bland jumbles of colour or weather, numbers from one to whatever the closing song is. Orchestra Of Constant Distress, an instrumental quartet from Sweden, have had a great line in such things on their studio albums to date, Concerns being the fourth. The process seems inscrutable, because the music they play doesn’t lend itself to themes or generate clear emotions. Not that it’s mundane or pallid, more that it just wipes your mind through repetition, persistence, and force that’s as overtly rock’n’roll as it is anti that.

