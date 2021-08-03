Orchestra Of Constant Distress

Daughters' Alexis Marshall delivers a solo album of strange sounds and brave lyrics, finds Nick Roseblade. On the surface there isn’t much different between House of Lull House of When and Alexis Marshall’s day job with Daughters. The music is uncomfortable. Abrasive. Confrontational, but totally engaging. With Daughters, Marshall and co. construct dense walls of noise and confusion. The songs are constructed out of obsidian surfaces and little to no lighting. You can’t really work out what is in front of you apart from vague outlines. On House of Lull House of When, the compositions are sparse and strangely light. You can see across the room. The writhing shapes on the floor are in focus. This clarity is what gives the album its power and purpose. However House of Lull House of When wasn’t constructed like this. It happened by chance.