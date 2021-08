BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport’s National Night Out was held Tuesday night at the recreation complex instead of the city pool, so that there is more room for activities and offering plenty of space for social distancing due to COVID-19. There was a rock wall, inflatables, free food, live music, and many more family fun activities for residents to partake in and enjoy. This event is held nationwide by police departments to help bring the community and the police department together, which is what Bridgeport Police Chief, John Walker, said he’s is hoping to do.