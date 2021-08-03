LOCAL ROUNDUP: Chaos take second at Summer Sizzler Tournament

The Mercer Island Little League majors all-star team lost to Eastlake, 11-10, in game two of the District 9 final on July 12. The second-place local squad won its first three games of the double-elimination tournament over Bellevue Thunderbird (18-3), Sammamish (18-1) and Eastlake (4-3) at South Mercer Playfields. Mercer Island faced Eastlake twice more — after Eastlake advanced through the losers bracket — for the championship, with the locals losing both games. Eastlake won game one in extra innings, 8-6, to set up the final game. Pictured are Mercer Island players dog-piling to celebrate their victory over Eastlake on July 9. Eastlake won the state championship on July 26 over Lake Stevens, 6-0. The team is: Ben Shleifer, Brady Dolence, Brady Mock, Cash Little, Chase Kelly, Dash Dahlberg, Ethan Nguyen, Ewan Shea, Joey Weiss, Liam Sirianni, Lucas Kornylo, Mattias Hofstetter, Theo Roodman and coaches Eric Dahlberg, Jay Shleifer and Casey Little. Photo courtesy of Kym Otte.