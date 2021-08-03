Washington hospitals packed as delta variant surges

The coronavirus is resurging due to the Delta variant and 100 million unvaccinated Americans. How did it get so bad seemingly so quickly? "Part of the challenge we have is the fact that we do have to live our everyday lives. And I think most of America right now is done with the pandemic," says virus expert Michael Osterholm. "They don't believe that it relates to them anymore. They've put in their time. And of course, the challenge we have is, the virus is not done with us yet." "States with low vaccination rates are on fire, we need to get more shots in arms," says Dr. Leo Nissola, an immunologist, immunotherapy scientist and CBS News Medical Contributor. Read on to see how bad it is and which states are also in trouble—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.