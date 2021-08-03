Cancel
Public Health

Washington hospitals packed as delta variant surges

By Nick Popham, KOMO News Reporter
wgxa.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE - Hospitalizations for COVID-19 in our state are back on the rise and doctors say the majority of those patients are people who aren't vaccinated. "It is very demoralizing for the staff in the intensive care units and critical care units who are having to care for the very sick COVID patients," said Cassie Sauer with the State Hospital Association.

