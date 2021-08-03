Portis stays, Tucker exits as Bucks begin free agency

While he never averaged the flashiest numbers, P.J. Tucker proved to be an essential piece for the Milwaukee Bucks during their title run. They traded for him mid-season for his defensive excellence, which is exactly what he provided as the Bucks went toe-to-toe with some of the most brilliant offensive minds in basketball. Tucker was fantastic defensively, giving Milwaukee another versatile defender to shore up their efforts on that side of the ball with the forward never backing down from even the most insurmountable of assignments.