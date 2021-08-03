Cancel
Portis stays, Tucker exits as Bucks begin free agency

By Tim Kowols
doorcountydailynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven the world champions were not immune to big changes on the first day of NBA free agency. Defensive stalwart P.J. Tucker will officially leave Milwaukee after his short stint to sign a two-year deal with the Miami Heat. To replace him, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported late Monday that free-agent F Semi Ojeleye agreed to a one-year deal with the Bucks. Ojeleye averaged 4.6 PPG and 2.6 RPG, in 17 minutes of action.

