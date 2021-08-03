Alabama Inmate, Wanted in Georgia, Released from Jail Early

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was mistakenly released from an Alabama jail by posing as another inmate has turned himself in. Authorities are investigating how 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says he turned himself in Sunday. Authorities say the Huntsville man was released prematurely – on Saturday – while he was awaiting extradition to Georgia for a robbery offense and failure to register as a sex offender. The sheriff’s office says that Chipman posed as another inmate and used that person’s information to get released.