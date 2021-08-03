Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Alabama Inmate, Wanted in Georgia, Released from Jail Early

alabamanews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Authorities say a man who was mistakenly released from an Alabama jail by posing as another inmate has turned himself in. Authorities are investigating how 31-year-old Darren Jermaine Chipman was released in Madison County. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says he turned himself in Sunday. Authorities say the Huntsville man was released prematurely – on Saturday – while he was awaiting extradition to Georgia for a robbery offense and failure to register as a sex offender. The sheriff’s office says that Chipman posed as another inmate and used that person’s information to get released.

www.alabamanews.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, GA
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Government
Madison County, AL
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Madison County, AL
City
Madison, AL
Madison County, AL
Crime & Safety
State
Alabama State
Huntsville, AL
Government
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extradition#Alabama Inmate#Ap#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
ALA
News Break
Politics
Related
NBC News

Former executive assistant files criminal complaint against Cuomo

A former executive assistant to Andrew Cuomo who previously alleged he reached under her blouse and groped her has filed a criminal complaint against the embattled New York governor. The woman, identified as "Executive Assistant #1" in state Attorney General Letitia James' blistering report that alleged multiple instances of sexual...

Comments / 0

Community Policy