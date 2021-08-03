Scholastic esports participation leads to substantial learning outcomes

Comput Inform Nurs. 2021 Aug 2. doi: 10.1097/CIN.0000000000000797. Online ahead of print. Implementing digital technologies has become a policy priority worldwide among all types of education. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated educational institutions’ efforts to reorganize their teaching and introduce new digital learning technologies. Although using digital technologies in higher education, including nursing, is considered a modern and innovative way of teaching and learning, uncertainty exists concerning these technologies’ actual usefulness in achieving positive learning outcomes. The aim of this scoping review was to examine the current evidence related to the effects of using digital technologies on learning outcomes in higher education. The authors searched five electronic databases for relevant studies and used a scoping review method to analyze and synthesize the evidence. Eighty-six articles from six disciplines met the selection criteria. As a key finding, the outcomes of the interventions were mainly positive. Increased professional knowledge, skills, and attitudes reflect the advancement of professional competence. Academic, collaborative, and study skills, in turn, contribute to general competence development. Our findings suggest that digital technology has the potential to improve learning in various disciplines.
