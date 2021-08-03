Cancel
Drugmaker Eli Lilly profit hit by weak demand for pandemic drugs

By Reuters
CNBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrugmaker Eli Lilly fell short of quarterly profit expectations on Tuesday, hurt by weaker sales of its Covid-19 therapies as vaccinations gained pace in the United States and regulatory actions. It lowered the upper end of its annual sales forecast for the therapies to $1.1 billion, from its prior view...

