TOKYO (AP) — The biggest women's boxing field in Olympic history is more talented and more exciting than ever before. The 100 women fighting in a record five weight classes are the result of a decade of steady growth in the sport, which only entered the Olympics in London with a field nearly one-third the size of Tokyo's group. The sport has reached another level in Japan, and it’s mostly because of the blossoming of the seeds planted in London. An incredible number of the girls who watched the sport’s debut on television from Britain in 2012 are all grown up now, and they’ve arrived in Tokyo ready to fight.