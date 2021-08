With luxury tax issues in mind, the Utah Jazz paid a steep price to offload Derrick Favors’ contract as soon as possible. Until further notice, the Utah Jazz will have Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert as their two highest-paid players via the long-term deals each have signed. Paying bench players a lot of money for multiple years won’t be an option. To that end, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday they will send center Derrick Favors and a future first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder for a future second-rounder.