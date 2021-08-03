Clorox forecasts sales drop as pandemic demand fades

Canopy Growth Corp. shares rose 0.8% in premarket trade Friday, after the Canadian cannabis company posted a profit for its fiscal first quarter, thanks to noncash fair value changes in some of its holdings of more than C$600 million ($479.9 million). The company posted net income of C$392.4 million, or 84 cents a share, for the quarter to June 30, after a loss of C$108.5 million, or 30 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Earnings were boosted by other income that totaled C$581 million, primarily due to non-cash fair value changes of $601 million. Revenue net of excise taxes came to C$136 million, up 23% from the year-earlier period. The FactSet consensus was for a loss of 23 cents a share and revenue of C$151 million. “While we’re encouraged by regulatory advancement in the U.S., Canopy is not waiting as we continue to scale our business on both sides of the border with an exciting product pipeline planned for the coming quarters,” Chief Executive David Klein said in a statement. Revenue was driven by double-digit growth in Canadian cannabis and other consumer products, which offset a decline in international sales. The company said CBD business in the U.S., led by the Martha Stewart line, continued to built momentum. The company is still aiming for positive adjusted EBTIDA by the end of fiscal 2022, driven by higher revenue, cost savings and improved price/mix. Shares have fallen 22% in the year to date, while the Cannabis ETF has gained 21% and the S&P 500 has gained 18%.