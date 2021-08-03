Cancel
Clorox forecasts sales drop as pandemic demand fades

By Syndicated Content
wtvbam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Clorox Co forecast full-year sales below Wall Street estimates on Tuesday, as demand for its bleaches, wipes and other surface cleaners eased from pandemic highs, sending its shares down 6%. Easing COVID-19 restrictions in the United States are prompting people to reduce purchases of surface cleaners and other sanitation...

