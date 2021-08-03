Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles Wins Bronze, China Orders Mass Testing, Remote Learning's Silver Lining: Today's Top News

NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles takes bronze in the individual beam competition, with Suni Lee in fifth place. The city of Wuhan said it would mass-test all 10 million residents after eight tested positive for the coronavirus. When a school district in Nashville sent laptops home for students last year, they also set...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remote Learning#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsPosted by
The Independent

Jordan Chiles’s mother goes to prison on day US gymnast competes for Tokyo gold

US Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles’s mother will enter prison on the same day that her daughter competes for gold at the Tokyo Games.Gina Chiles will start a one year and one day prison sentence as the women’s team is expected to compete in the Olympics final.The 20-year-old Oregon-born gymnast is competing in her first Games and is part of the four-person artistic gymnastics team.Her mother, Gina Chiles, pleaded guilty to stealing from clients and spending hundreds of thousands of dollars on personal expenses through her property management company, Inspire Vision Property Management LLC.She pleaded guilty to one count of...
GymnasticsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
SportsNBC Sports

Track Legend Carl Lewis Calls US Men's Relay a ‘Total Embarrassment'

Carl Lewis, a decorated former United States track star with nine Olympic gold medals to his name, didn’t mince words after watching the U.S. team fail to qualify in the 4×100 relay event in Tokyo on Thursday. “The USA team did everything wrong in the men’s relay,” Lewis wrote on...
Houston, TXnewscentermaine.com

Welcome home, Simone Biles! Gymnast gets a hero's welcome in Houston

HOUSTON — Houston's hometown heroes are back home today. We were live at Houston’s Bush Airport, where gymnasts Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles returned from the Olympics in Tokyo to a warm reception. Biles brought home a silver medal in the team competition and a bronze in the balance beam.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

TODAY in Tokyo: Hoda runs into Simone Biles on flight home

Hoda Kotb left Tokyo to return home on Wednesday, but the Olympics fun didn't end there. On her flight, she ran into one of the biggest names at the 2020 Summer Games, postponed to 2021, whom she's spoken with several times over the past couple of weeks — Simone Biles! Hoda shared on Instagram a fun selfie of the pair in seats right next to each other on the plane.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
Celebritiesthecheyennepost.com

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
SportsNBC Connecticut

USA's Smith, Flickinger Take Silver, Bronze Behind China in 200m Butterfly

Zhang Yufei wrapped herself in a Chinese flag and beamed with joy after setting an Olympic record to win gold in the 200m butterfly at the Tokyo Games on Thursday. The 23-year-old, who finished runner-up to Canada's Margaret MacNeil in the 100m, touched the wall in 2:03.86, well ahead of U.S. pair Regan Smith and Hali Flickinger, to win China's first swimming gold of the Games.
SportsNorristown Times Herald

CNN gets exclusive look inside Simone Biles' 'secret gym' in Tokyo

Simone Biles has publicly thanked the gym an hour outside of Tokyo where she was able to step away from the public eye and train privately to get ready for competing in the Olympics beam event. CNN's Will Ripley gets an exclusive tour inside the facility which helped her to overcome the "twisties" condition which forced her to pull out of the other gymnastic events.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

China wins women’s 10M synchro diving; US earns silver

TOKYO (AP) — China won another gold medal in Olympic diving. Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi won the women’s 10-meter synchronized platform on Tuesday, giving the diving powerhouse its second gold of the Tokyo Games. Chen and Zhang totaled 363.78 points over five rounds. They received two perfect 10s for...
Public HealthNewsbug.info

Mass testing in China's Wuhan after 3 COVID-19 cases detected

BEIJING — The Chinese city of Wuhan is testing its entire population for coronavirus in response to the spread of the Delta variant. Chinese state media reported Tuesday that authorities in the city of 11 million people decided to carry out mass testing after the city's first three cases in around a year were registered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy