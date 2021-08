Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is doing everything within his power to prevent school children from wearing masks in the fall. Even though one in every five new Covid-19 cases is in Florida, DeSantis continues to push his pro-Covid agenda as the state’s Department of Health issued an emergency rule allowing children the option to “opt out” of school masking mandates on Friday. Florida is experiencing the worst of the pandemic as the Delta variant spreads, and the state has reported more cases this past week than any other. Florida also broke another record this week as 12,000 more people were hospitalized...