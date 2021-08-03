Aussie crypto exchange CoinJar partners with Mastercard for crypto cards
Mastercard (NYSE:MA) has been making headlines consistently as it ramps up efforts to offer crypto services across the globe. In a new partnership with CoinJar, Mastercard will enable the Australian market to spend cryptocurrencies within its fiat infrastructure. CoinJar’s blog post highlighted that the newly launched CoinJar Card will allow users to make purchases in crypto “wherever Mastercard is accepted.”www.investing.com
