The Greene County Circuit Court has accepted pleas, or otherwise disposed of, the following criminal cases, as indicated below:. Travis McClaud Murphy, 29, has negotiated a plea of guilty to charges of one count each of possession of less than two grams of a Schedule I/II controlled substance (methamphetamine or cocaine) and of possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, etc., both Class D felonies. He was sentenced to time served (64 days) in the Greene County Detention Center (GCDC) and to 36 months probation. He was also ordered to pay $565 in costs and fees, plus a monthly fee of $35 for probation supervision. If his probation is revoked he could face up to 12 years (less 128 days credit for time served) in the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), a fine of up to $19,750, or both.