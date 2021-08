OUACHITA PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Department say they are currently searching for a runaway juvenile, Symeon Garth, 16. Garth is described to be a Black male, 5’3″ tall and weighing 170 lbs.. A clothing description as to what he was wearing when he was last seen is not available at this time, according to police.