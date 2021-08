Widener is scheduled to make his next start Tuesday against the Rangers in Arlington. Summoned from Triple-A Reno on July 20 when the Diamondbacks required a fifth starter for the first time since the All-Star break, Widener lasted just 4.2 innings against a hapless Pirates squad, giving up five runs on eight hits and one walk. On a positive note, he struck out a season-high eight batters in the outing, and he still maintains a solid 3.55 ERA and 1.27 WHIP across seven starts with the big club on the campaign. Arizona isn't exactly overflowing with appealing alternatives for the rotation, so Widener should have some longevity as the team's fourth or fifth starter.