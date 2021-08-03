Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

UPDATE 2-Dupont lifts 2021 outlook on robust demand from chipmakers, automakers

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

(Compares with estimates; Adds CEO comment, details on results)

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker Dupont raised its full-year outlook for a second time on Tuesday as stronger demand and price hikes helped it beat expectations for quarterly earnings.

The company has benefited from a rebound in the auto and chip-making industries this year from the pandemic-led slump, but rising costs and supply constraints pose a risk to its recovery.

Dupont posted growth in all its segments in the second quarter, including semiconductor, smartphones, automotive, and residential construction, Chief Executive Officer Ed Breen said in a statement.

For the full year, the company said it expects net sales between $16.5 billion and $16.6 billion, compared with $15.7 billion to $15.9 billion forecast in May.

It also estimated adjusted earnings per share between $4.24 and $4.30, compared with its previous forecast of $3.60 to $3.75 per share.

Dupont said volumes grew by double-digits in its chip business in the second quarter, as customers increased investments in new technology and demand rose for memory chips used in servers and data centers.

Sales in its automaker-focused mobility and materials unit rose 61%. The company raised prices in the business by 13% in the quarter to offset higher raw material costs.

It also said that it expects to recover some of the volume lost in the quarter due to supply constraints once the issues ease.

Adjusted net income rose to $1.06 per share, beating the average analyst estimate of 95 cents per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Revenue rose 4% to $4.1 billion, also topping estimates of $4.0 billion. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dupont#Refinitiv Ibes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Thomson Reuters Boosts FY21 Revenue Growth Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI, TRI.TO) raised its revenue and organic revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2021, based on the strong first-half performance and the trajectory of the business for second half of the year. It also provided outlook for the third quarter and reaffirmed outlook for fiscal 2022 and 2023.
Financial Reportssgbonline.com

Inside The Call: Yeti Raises Outlook On Resilient Demand

Led by strong direct-to-consumer (DTC) sales, a rebound at wholesale and a more than three-fold gain in its international business, Yeti reported sales in the second quarter climbed 44.9 percent. The results prompted the drinkware and cooler brand to raise earnings and sales guidance for the year. “Our strong quarterly...
Industrykitco.com

Livent boosts forecast, sees lithium market growth into 2022

Aug 5 (Reuters) - Lithium producer Livent Corp posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday and boosted its 2021 full-year forecast on rising sales and prices for the electric vehicle battery metal. The Philadelphia-based company reported second-quarter net income of $6.5 million, or 3 cents per share, compared to a...
Industryrock947.com

Corteva lifts sales forecast on strong demand for herbicides, insecticides

(Reuters) – Corteva Inc on Thursday raised its net sales forecast for the year, after strong demand for crop protection products like herbicides and insecticides helped the agricultural company beat estimates in the second quarter. The company, spun off in 2019 after a merger of Dow Chemical and Dupont, has...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Gildan Activewear Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Reinstates Normal Course Issuer Bid

(RTTNews) - Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL, GIL.TO) said its business continued to build momentum during the second quarter as economic activity in North America trended positively and the power of the company's Back to Basics strategy continued to drive stronger profitability. The company also announced reinstatement of normal course issuer bid to repurchase up to 5% of outstanding shares.
MarketsBusiness Insider

Motorola Solutions Lifts FY21 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Motorola Solutions Inc. (MSI) on Thursday raised its fiscal 2021 outlook. The company now expects revenue growth of 9.5-10 percent, up from the earlier projected growth of 8-9 percent. Adjusted earnings per share is now expected between $8.88 and $8.98, higher than the previous $8.70-$8.80 range. On average,...
StocksBusiness Insider

Corteva Lifts FY21 Outlook, To Buyback $1.5 Bln Shares; Stock Up 4%

(RTTNews) - Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Thursday lifted its financial outlook for the full year 2021. The company also announced $1.5 billion share repurchase program. The stock gained over 4% in after-hours trading. Looking forward to full year 2021, Corteva now expects net sales in the range of $15.2 billion to...
Detroit, MIPosted by
Financial World

Detroit automaker GM shares drop 9% despite record pre-tax profit, improved outlook

On Wednesday, General Motor Co., the Detroit, Michigan-headquartered American multinational No 1 conventional automaker, had reported a record pre-tax profit over fiscal second quarter of 2021 with pickup truck businesses having flocked with fresh capitals, however, investors reacted quite dramatically on GM’s strong quarterly earnings’ result, as shares’ prices of the United States’ second-largest carmaker behind Tesla had wrapped the session nearly 9.0 per cent lower to $52.82 apiece after tumbling as much as 7.87 per cent in pre-market trading.
StocksBusiness Insider

Teradata Lifts FY21 Outlook, Shares Up 6%

(RTTNews) - Teradata Corp. (TDC) on Thursday lifted its outlook for the full year 2021. Shares are currently up 6% in after-hours trading. The company now expects recurring revenues to grow at a high-single-digit to low-double-digit percentage year-over-year, up from a prior estimate of mid-to-high-single-digit percentage year-over-year. Total revenue is...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

CVS Health Q2 Profit Beats Estimates; Sees FY21 Result Above Market

(RTTNews) - Health solutions company CVS Health Corp. (CVS), on Wednesday, recorded second-quarter profit above estimates and the company once again raised its full year outlook. Quarterly revenues rose 11.1% year-on-year driven by growth across all segments. Second-quarter adjusted earnings per share was $2.42 compared to $2.64, prior year. On...
EconomyBenzinga

Honda Motor Reports 68% Rise in Q1 Revenue; Trims FY22 Unit Sales Guidance

Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE: HMC) reported first-quarter FY21 sales revenue growth of 68.7% year-on-year, to ¥3.58 trillion. Sales revenue from Motorcycles rose 88.9% Y/Y to ¥518.2 billion, and automobiles climbed 79.4% to ¥2.25 trillion. The operating margin was 6.8%, and the operating profit for the quarter was ¥243.2 billion.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Albemarle quarterly profit jumps on rising lithium demand

(Adds earnings comparison, earnings details, stock movement) Aug 4 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world’s largest lithium producer, posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Wednesday due largely to rising sales of the white metal used for electric vehicle batteries. The company reported second-quarter net income of $424.6 million, or $3.62...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Rayonier Q2 Profit Jumps

(RTTNews) - Timberland real estate company Rayonier Inc. (RYN), Wednesday reported a steep rise in its net income for the second quarter. The earnings and revenue managed to beat the Street view. The net income posted by the company was $57.2 million or $0.41 earnings per share, up from $1.7...
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Kraft Heinz Q2 Earnings Tops Estimates; Provides Q3 Outlook

Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC) reported a second-quarter FY21 net sales decline of 0.5% year-on-year, to $6.62 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $6.53 billion. Sales in the United States Fell 3.6% Y/Y, Canada increased 8.8%, and international sales grew 8.3%. Organic net sales for the quarter fell 2.1%. Gross...
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Nikon Turns To Profit In Q1; Lifts H1, FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Japanese image and video equipment manufacturer Nikon Corp. (NINOF.PK, NINOY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of parent was 15.86 billion yen compared to a net loss of 7.20 billion yen last year. Earnings per share was 42.98 yen, compared to loss of 37.03 yen a year ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy