Piedmont University Chorale Reopens to Community Participation

Students, employees, and community members are once again invited to participate in the Piedmont University Chorale. “While the Chorale continued to rehearse and perform during the 2020-21 academic year, because of the pandemic we could not allow community members to participate. We have missed the community members who bring so much talent to this 100-plus voice choral group, and we’re excited to welcome them back,” said Chorale Director Bobby Ivey.