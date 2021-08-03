Cancel
Currency Markets Are Sleepless In Seattle

Currency markets traded sideways yesterday, with the US dollar remaining in tight ranges versus both developed and emerging currencies. The fall in US 10-year yields only really impacted USD/JPY, which has long been a pure rate differential play. Unsurprisingly, USD/JPY fell 0.37% to 109.35 overnight, edging lower to 109.20 today. It is now approaching support at 109.10, with this region having provided support since early May. Another leg down in US yields today should see USD/JPY breakthrough 109.00 on its way to 108.50 and potentially 107.00.

