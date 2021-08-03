Registration Process For Temporary Protected Status For Haiti Begins Today

In 2010, Gerald Michaud was visiting the U.S. on a business trip in Florida when he learned that Haiti, his home country, experienced a devastating earthquake. He found himself stranded in the U.S. as his family struggled to recover from the earthquake back home. Unable to return home, Gerald began a new life in the United States under Temporary Protected Status (TPS), allowing him to live and work in the U.S. legally and safely, all while supporting his family back home. Eleven years later, Haiti is still reeling from the lasting effects of a devastating earthquake and cholera epidemic, and is awash in chaos and gang violence after the president was assassinated, exasperating the political and economic situation. Meanwhile, Gerald has rooted himself in America’s culture and society, working as a security officer and wheelchair attendant at LaGuardia Airport, paying taxes, supporting his wife and son, and helping keep this country running before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. But Gerald is still living in limbo despite living in America for more than a decade.