Immigration

Registration Process For Temporary Protected Status For Haiti Begins Today

NewsRadio WFLA
 3 days ago
The registration process for Haitians living in the U-S seeking temporary protected status opens today. The move allows more than 150-thousand Haitians to remain in the country in good legal standing for the next 18 months. Marleine Bastien-Executive Director of the Family Action Network Movement-says this potentially saves people from deportation back to an unstable country. The move comes after weeks of unrest in Haiti following the assassination of the president last month. Eligible immigrants must prove they entered the U-S on or before July 29th of this year. Registration closes February 3rd.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Haitians#The U S
