The multifamily market is flying as high as it ever has, which means that bushels of investors are betting it won't come down for a long time. Effective asking rents in the U.S. jumped 2.2% from June to July, which was 8.3% higher than effective asking rents were in July of last year, according to RealPage's monthly report. That represents the largest year-over-year jump on record, while the national average occupancy rate was 96.9% in July, also a record.