The Association of Broadband Internet Access and Telemedicine Utilization in rural Western Tennessee: an observational study

By Jacob K. Quinton
BioMed Central
 4 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 765 (2021) Cite this article. Broadband access has been highlighted as a national policy priority to improve access to care in rural communities. Objective. To determine whether broadband internet availability was associated with telemedicine adoption among a rural patient population in western...

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

Tennessee StateNewport Plain Talk

Tennessee eyes broadband for $500M in federal recovery cash

Tennessee officials on Wednesday announced plans to use $500 million in federal COVID-19 recovery money to boost broadband internet access and subsidize some low-income subscribers. Officials say $400 million in broadband provider grants will help cover areas qualifying as unserved, with initial applications beginning this fall and grant distribution starting...
Arkansas Statenwahomepage.com

Plans to increase broadband in rural Arkansas underway

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the price tag for the infrastructure bill is still being negotiated, one thing the funds in the bill should be covering is broadband in rural areas. Broadband access was a big challenge throughout the pandemic because many schools transitioned to virtual learning. Arkansas Senator John...
Internetaugustachronicle.com

Guest column: Telemedicine, broadband saved lives during COVID-19

During the coronavirus pandemic, families, businesses, and academic institutions were forced to adapt and innovate. In addition to the many health care needs created by the virus itself, the medical community was in desperate need of ways to provide care safely, effectively and efficiently to patients – especially the medically fragile. Many of these challenges were solved by doubling down on telemedicine efforts backed by robust broadband networks throughout the state.
Idaho StateIdaho State Journal

Rural internet in infrastructure bill helps Idaho

Colburn, Idaho, was once a typical small Idaho town. It had a store, a post office, a train depot, a schoolhouse, a motel up the highway, a cluster of homes nearby with a scattering of small farms beyond them, and in its case, a saw mill. The teacher who taught...
Lee County, IAPen City Current

Rural broadband partnership in the works

LEE COUNTY – Danville Telecom CEO Tim Fencl is from this area and says no one should be without broadband service. “I don’t want to run into someone in the store who tells me their Internet service is bad,” Fencl said Tuesday afternoon. “I’m from this area and I don’t want that for people.”
Indiana Stateeaglecountryonline.com

Lt. Governor, Indiana Electric Cooperatives Discuss Expanding Broadband In Rural Areas

(Paoli, Ind.) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch today joined Indiana electric cooperative leaders and community and industry partners from southern Indiana to discuss broadband initiatives. The group discussed the impact cooperatives have on closing the rural digital divide, the different ways cooperatives are working to provide this essential service and the stories of how it's impacting their communities.
San Francisco, CAPosted by
HIT Consultant

Cricket Health Secures $83.5M to Expand Value-Based Kidney Care Model to Health Plans

– Cricket Health, a San Francisco, CA-based provider of value-based kidney care with a clinically-proven approach to managing chronic kidney disease (CKD) and end-stage kidney disease (ESKD), today announced it has raised $83.5 million in Series B funding round led by Valtruis with a strategic investment from Blue Shield of California. The round also includes existing investors Oak HC/FT and Cigna Ventures, as well as K2 HealthVentures.
InternetDaily Item

Pa. needs access to affordable broadband

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, access to affordable broadband internet became a significant challenge for many Americans. A recent survey conducted by the Pew Research Center provided a concerning look at how broadband internet affordability disproportionately impacts lower-income households, those with a high school education or less and minority populations. The...
Health ServicesMySanAntonio

Sanford Health Plan Selects RAM Technologies, Inc. to Administer MAPD / I-SNP Business

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in the development of enterprise solutions for Medicare Advantage and Managed Medicaid health plans, is pleased to announce their newest client Sanford Health Plan of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Sanford Health Plan has elected to partner with RAM Technologies leveraging RAM Health Services, RAM’s BPO Services Division, to administer Sanford’s Medicare Advantage and I-SNP product offerings on RAM’s industry leading technology platform (HEALTHsuite Advantage™ core administration system and eHealthsuite™ portals).
Mental HealthBioMed Central

Empirically identified networks of healthcare providers for adults with mental illness

Joshua Breslau ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1194-46431, Beth Dana ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-9114-35732,. Marcela Horvitz-Lennon ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-8120-93132 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 777 (2021) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Policies target networks of providers who treat people with mental illnesses, but little is known about the empirical structures of...
Health ServicesSFGate

Comagine Health Awarded Contract to Improve Chronic Disease Self-Management

New Work Expands Access to Chronic Disease Self-Management Education in Oregon. Comagine Health was recently awarded a contract with the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Administration for Community Living. The work will take place over the next three years and will focus on building a partner network to deliver evidence-based chronic disease self-management education (CDSME) programs throughout Oregon.
Health ServicesGalion Inquirer

A solution for more access to health care

Increasing access to quality health care in Iowa is a priority. Sadly, rural hospitals suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic as many could not offer out-patient procedures, which resulted in a major financial loss and forced some patients to go without care. Many rural hospitals also closed maternity wards and more mental health care providers are needed. To increase access to health care policymakers, we need to consider repealing obsolete Certificate of Need (CON) laws, which restrict access and competition.
Healthbloomberglaw.com

Medicare AI Will Infer Race to Close Health Equity Gap

Algorithms will improve data on racial inequities in health care. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services will use artificial intelligence to derive a patient’s race using factors like name, ZIP code, and language preference, when the patient’s race is not fully disclosed on hospital forms, to help spot and improve on health-care inequities.

