The Association of Broadband Internet Access and Telemedicine Utilization in rural Western Tennessee: an observational study
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 765 (2021) Cite this article. Broadband access has been highlighted as a national policy priority to improve access to care in rural communities. Objective. To determine whether broadband internet availability was associated with telemedicine adoption among a rural patient population in western...bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
Comments / 0