Georgian State Security Service accused of mass-surveillance of public figures
This article was first published on OC Media. An edited version is republished here under a content partnership agreement. According to leaked documents, the Georgian State Security Service (SSG) has been spying on journalists, opposition and ruling party politicians, activists, priests, businesspeople, and other public figures. The documents were leaked to the pro-opposition TV station Mtavari Arkhi.globalvoices.org
