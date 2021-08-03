Pella Top Ten Sports Stories of 2020-2021 School Year – #4

The No. 4 moment in the Pella High School countdown of top moments takes us to Drake Stadium yet again, but this time, before the state meet. On April 22nd, Kody Huisman won the Drake Relays Shot Put championship with a throw of 58 feet, 7 inches. His first throw of 57 feet, 9 inches also would have won the title, and both marks at that point were the furthest in the state of Iowa, regardless of class. Huisman would go on to be a key part of a special weekend in May, winning the Class 3A state Shot Put title and earning All-Elite honors in Iowa.