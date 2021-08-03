Healthcare workers preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic in the occupied Palestinian territory: a cross-sectional survey
BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 766 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the capacity of a vulnerable healthcare system in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). We aimed to evaluate the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the level of preparedness among HCWs in the oPt.bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com
