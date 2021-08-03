Healthcare workers preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic in the occupied Palestinian territory: a cross-sectional survey

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — All state employees and workers at hospitals and health care facilities across the state will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, and those who are unable or refuse to receive the vaccine will be required to be tested weekly. NEW: CA will have the strongest state vaccine verification system in the US and will require state employees & healthcare workers to provide proof of vaccination—or get tested regularly. We’re experiencing a pandemic of the unvaccinated. Everyone that can get vaccinated—should. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 26, 2021 Vaccine-verification for state employees is expected to start as early as next week, and the system will be implemented over the coming weeks. Compliance for all health-care settings, both public and private, will be expected by Aug. 23 across the state. The policy falls short of a vaccine mandate, but instead offers employees the option of undergoing regular COVID testing instead of requiring proof of vaccination. This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.