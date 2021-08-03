Cancel
Public Health

Healthcare workers preparedness for COVID-19 pandemic in the occupied Palestinian territory: a cross-sectional survey

By Osaid Alser ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6743-803X
BioMed Central
 4 days ago

BMC Health Services Research volume 21, Article number: 766 (2021) Cite this article. The COVID-19 pandemic threatens to overwhelm the capacity of a vulnerable healthcare system in the occupied Palestinian territory (oPt). We aimed to evaluate the availability of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the level of preparedness among HCWs in the oPt.

bmchealthservres.biomedcentral.com

#Palestinian Refugees#Cross Sectional Study#Healthcare Workers#Health Care#Ppe#N95#Unrwa#Palestinians#Israeli#The Ministry Of Health
