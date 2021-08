2021-07-09 New arrests, "may the will of citizens and the human rights of all Nicaraguans be respected" 2021-06-08 Managua (Agenzia Fides) - "Today, on the feast of our patron saint, we should take the opportunity to ask ourselves what moves us to seek the Lord", said the Archbishop of Managua, Cardinal Leopoldo Brenes, at the mass on Sunday, August 1st, because of the the pandemic was broadcast from his home.