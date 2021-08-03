Cancel
Google Pixel 6 adds an under-display fingerprint reader but drops the under-display earpiece speaker

By Kishan Vyas
xda-developers
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a surprising announcement yesterday, Google gave us an early look at the new Pixel 6 lineup that will launch later this fall. Featuring the in-house Tensor SoC, capable cameras, an industrial design, and plenty of AI tricks, the new Pixel series is finally ready to ditch its mid-range identity and aim for the flagship status.

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

