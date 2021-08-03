Knoxville Top Ten Sports Stories of 2020-2021 School Year – #4

The #4 moment in Panther sports this school year takes us back to the fall on October 21st when two cross country runners qualified for the class 3A state meet. Norah Pearson, who was regarded as a sure candidate to make the State Meet was able to clinch a spot at the State Qualifier in Pella and Seth Walraven finished just ahead of the cutoff to qualify for the boys on a stormy afternoon. Both told KNIA/KRLS Sports they were happy qualifying for state.