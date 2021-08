Wildfires are raging amid a record heat wave in Turkey, Lebanon, Italy and Greece. A volunteer firefighter died north of Athens yesterday as thousands of people were evacuated from their homes, some by boat. The Turkish government has also drawn harsh criticisms of its response to the fires, which have killed eight and scorched more than 500 square miles of coastal forest. As Durrie Bouscaren reports, many neighborhoods have found themselves fighting the fires on their own.