China's Tencent limits gaming for minors after media outcry

By ZEN SOO
harrisondaily.com
 4 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — China's biggest gaming company Tencent Holdings said Tuesday it would limit gaming time for minors and ban children under 12 from making in-game purchases after a state media

harrisondaily.com

#State Media#Tencent Holdings#Gaming#Ap
