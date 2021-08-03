Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianola, IA

Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2020-2021 School Year – #4

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCounting down the top 10 sports stories of the year for Indianola High School with #4. The Indianola boys swim team had a stellar 2020/21, mixing athletes from Indianola, Knoxville, Winterset, and Central Decatur among others to form a squad that would qualify seven events to the state meet. Not only did the team qualify the events to state, they also broke two school records, tied one more, and earned head coach Bobby Shepherd the District Coach of the Year Honors. Matt Coffelt from Central Decatur tells KNIA Sports the Indians are a close knit squad despite being from different areas.

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Sports
City
Knoxville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Education
City
Decatur City, IA
City
Indianola, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Knoxville, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Winterset, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indianola High School#Central Decatur#The District Coach Of#Knia Sports#Indians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban takes key northern Afghan cities as battles rage on

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters seized most of the capital of northern Afghanistan’s key Kunduz province on Sunday, and took another neighboring provincial capital after a monthlong siege. The advances were the latest in a series of blows to government forces as U.S. troops complete their pullout after nearly two decades in the country.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to end debate on $1T infrastructure bill

The Senate on Sunday night voted to end debate on a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill, putting it on a glide path, albeit a lengthy one, to passing this week. Senators voted 68-29 to end debate on the bill, which required 60 votes. Eighteen GOP senators joined with all Democrats to help advance the legislation.
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Markie Post, 'Night Court' and 'The Fall Guy' actor, dies at 70

Markie Post, the actor known for her roles in shows like "Night Court" and "The Kids Are Alright," has died at the age of 70, her family announced on Saturday. "With great sadness, the family of actress Markie Post tonight shares her passing after a three year, ten month battle with cancer," her family said in a statement to NBC News.
California StateNBC News

Dixie Fire grows to second largest in California history

The Dixie Fire became the second-largest wildfire in California history Sunday as thousands of residents remained under evacuation orders and more than 10,000 buildings stood in its path. The fire, which began July 14 and leveled much of the historic Sierra Nevada town of Greenville last week, grew to 463,477...
Utah StatePosted by
CNN

Julie Bowen of 'Modern Family' helped rescue a hiker who fainted in a Utah national park

(CNN) — Actor Julie Bowen of "Modern Family" and her sister helped rescue a hiker when she fainted last week at Arches National Park in Moab, Utah, the hiker told CNN. "They could have just ignored me, passed on, but they didn't," Minnie John said Saturday. "She could have gone on -- she must have had a busy agenda that was disturbed because of me. They treated me, a stranger, with love and respect."
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Police: 2 Chicago officers shot, taken to hospital

CHICAGO (AP) — Two Chicago police officers were shot late Saturday and taken to a hospital for treatment, authorities said. The officers were in “serious-to-critical” condition at University of Chicago Medical Center, news outlets reported. Police also said two suspects were taken into custody. It was not immediately clear what...

Comments / 0

Community Policy