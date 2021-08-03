Indianola Top Ten Sports Stories of 2020-2021 School Year – #4

Counting down the top 10 sports stories of the year for Indianola High School with #4. The Indianola boys swim team had a stellar 2020/21, mixing athletes from Indianola, Knoxville, Winterset, and Central Decatur among others to form a squad that would qualify seven events to the state meet. Not only did the team qualify the events to state, they also broke two school records, tied one more, and earned head coach Bobby Shepherd the District Coach of the Year Honors. Matt Coffelt from Central Decatur tells KNIA Sports the Indians are a close knit squad despite being from different areas.