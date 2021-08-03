Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

Funeral Announcements for August 3, 2021

By Randy Kirby
Posted by 
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
KSIS Radio 1050 AM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A celebration of life for Fay Ann Brunjes Franken, 59, of Elkland, formerly of Cole Camp, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 28, at the Jaycee House in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of Fox Funeral Home. A funeral service for Julius Bennett “JB” Glaze,...

ksisradio.com

Comments / 0

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
City
Rea, MO
Sedalia, MO
Obituaries
City
Cole Camp, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Urbana, MO
City
Bolivar, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jaycee House#Fox Funeral Home#First Baptist Church#Heckart Funeral Home#Rea Funeral Chapel#New Life Ministries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For August 6, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Between July 26th and July 31st, there were a total of seven thefts from motor vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area in the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from the vehicles was over $1,200. On August 1st, there was a residential burglary reported in the 1000 block of East 6th Street where an additional $1,000 in property was stolen. The burglary occurred within the same time frame as the thefts from vehicles. The Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to compile corroborating evidence from these cases, and other related cases, to show that the same suspect was involved in all of the aforementioned incidents. On August 5th, Patrol Officers were able to locate and arrest Johnnie L. Stuart III, 32, of Sedalia. Stuart was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree, two counts of felony stealing, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.
Missouri StatePosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

SFCC Closing Notices for August 12, August 18

All State Fair Community College campuses will close at noon on Thursday, Aug. 12, for opening day of the Missouri State Fair and will reopen at 8 a.m. Aug. 13. On Wednesday, Aug. 18, all campuses will be closed from 8-11 a.m. for an all-college meeting. Offices will open at 11 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. These two closings affect campuses in Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Sedalia, and at Whiteman Air Force Base.
Sedalia, MOPosted by
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports for July 29th, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Early Thursday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of South Barrett Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. After the investigation, both the male and female subjects were arrested. Joshua L. Hilton, 33, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree. Angie M. Steeves, 40, of Sedalia, was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree. Both Hilton and Steeves were transported to the Pettis County Jail to be held on a 24 hour hold while charges are sought.

Comments / 0

Community Policy