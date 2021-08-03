Funeral Announcements for August 3, 2021

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Between July 26th and July 31st, there were a total of seven thefts from motor vehicles reported to the Sedalia Police Department from the same geographical area in the east side of Sedalia. The total estimated theft from the vehicles was over $1,200. On August 1st, there was a residential burglary reported in the 1000 block of East 6th Street where an additional $1,000 in property was stolen. The burglary occurred within the same time frame as the thefts from vehicles. The Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to compile corroborating evidence from these cases, and other related cases, to show that the same suspect was involved in all of the aforementioned incidents. On August 5th, Patrol Officers were able to locate and arrest Johnnie L. Stuart III, 32, of Sedalia. Stuart was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending charges of felony Burglary in the 2nd Degree, two counts of felony stealing, and Property Damage in the 2nd Degree.