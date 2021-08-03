Cancel
Jack Grealish's girlfriend, Sasha Attwood, says she receives vile death threats every day

By Jennifer Savin
Cosmopolitan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel and influencer Sasha Attwood, who has been in a relationship with England footballer Jack Grealish for over six years, has spoken out about the hundreds of scary-sounding death threats she received during the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. Taking to YouTube, Sasha said that while the peak of her online abuse was during the cup, she still receives messages today – and she believes many are from teenage girls.

