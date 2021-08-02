NZD/USD ignores RBNZ-led housing loan moves, NZ PM Ardern’s health issues

Early Wednesday in Asia, at 22:45 GMT Tuesday the world over, the global market sees the second-quarter (Q2) 2021 employment data from the Statistics New Zealand. Considering New Zealand’s (NZ) ability to tame the coronavirus outbreak at home, also keeping it safe from the global Delta covid variant, joins firmer economics and heating property prices to push the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) towards a rate hike in late 2021. Also amplifying the concerns was the Reserve Bank of Australia’s (RBA) latest hawkish title. Hence, today’s NZ jobs report will be the key for RBNZ hawks.