NZD/USD ignores RBNZ-led housing loan moves, NZ PM Ardern’s health issues

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarly Tuesday morning in Asia, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr proposed tighter lending standards to control the house prices in the Pacific nation. The write-up, published on the RBNZ site, said, “House prices are above their sustainable level and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is now considering tighter lending standards to reduce the risks associated with excessive mortgage borrowing.”

WELLINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's COVID-19 test result is negative, a government spokesman confirmed on Tuesday. Ardern had stepped back from her duties on Tuesday after picking up a "seasonal sniffle" from her three-year-old daughter. She had taken a COVID-19 test earlier in the day as a precautionary measure.
