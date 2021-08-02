NZD/USD ignores RBNZ-led housing loan moves, NZ PM Ardern’s health issues
Early Tuesday morning in Asia, Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr proposed tighter lending standards to control the house prices in the Pacific nation. The write-up, published on the RBNZ site, said, “House prices are above their sustainable level and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua – is now considering tighter lending standards to reduce the risks associated with excessive mortgage borrowing.”www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0