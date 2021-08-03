Cancel
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Mall sales up, electric car sales up, Apple profits

By Vaccine Authority
Eyewitness News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMall and electric car sales are up, and Apple is the most profitable company in the world. Here's the Morning Business Report for Aug. 3.

EconomyKokomo Perspective

Top Electric Car Stocks To Buy Today? 3 To Know

3 Trending EV Stocks To Watch In The Stock Market Today. If you have been keeping up with stock market news this year, you would know about electric car stocks. More commonly, most would refer to these cars as electric vehicles (EVs). Now, the current momentum in this industry is mostly thanks to the overarching environmental issues in our world today. With concerns over global warming and climate change, electric cars would become increasingly relevant. Just this week, news broke of President Biden aiming to announce a new national target for national EV sales. This mainly involves electric cars accounting for half of all new U.S. vehicle sales by 2030. As a result, investors could see an opportunity amongst the top electric car stocks in the stock market today.
Marketsinsideevs.com

Samsung SDI Battery Sales And Profits Up In Q2 2021

Samsung SDI reports very strong financial results in the second quarter of 2021, including record quarterly revenues (up 30% year-over-year) and operating profit growth of 184% year-over-year. The net profit margin is also very high at 8.6%. The South Korean manufacturer, which is also one of the largest lithium-ion EV...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's electric vehicle makers report strong July sales

(Reuters) - Electric vehicle sales at China’s Li Auto and Xpeng Inc more than tripled in July from a year ago, while they doubled at Nio Inc, helped by robust demand for new energy automobiles in the world’s biggest auto market. The rise in July deliveries comes at a time...
Carsinsideevs.com

Xpeng Electric Car Sales Hit New Record In July 2021

Xpeng reports 8,040 electric car deliveries in July, which is than a year ago and the second monthly record in a row. It's a great achievement also because the company slightly exceeded NIO's sales volume (7,931). Xpeng offers two models - its original G3 crossover/SUV and the P7 sedan, which...
Economyinsideevs.com

NIO Electric Car Sales More Than Double In July 2021

NIO reports that in July it sold 7,931 electric cars (up 125% year-over-year), which is near the record of over 8,000 in June. It appears that in recent months, the company operates at its maximum manufacturing capacity and that there is still potential for more. The sales of the ES6...
Financial ReportsPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

UPS 2Q sales, profit soar despite fewer packages

UPS reported a steep rise in revenue and profit for the second quarter of the year, even as it delivered fewer packages. The shipping giant handled 0.8% fewer packages than it did in the same quarter a year ago, but brought in 15% more revenue per package. It carried more pricey next-day air and international packages and fewer of the less-expensive deferred and ground packages.
Businessjust-auto.com

Faurecia reports H1 sales up 32%

Faurecia is the latest big automotive supplier to report upbeat financial results as the industry feels the benefits of a demand rebound in 2021, in spite of the volume constraints the chips shortage has created. Faurecia reported first half sales of EUR7.8bn, up 32% on an organic basis. It also...
CarsArkansas Online

Experts see hybrid-car surge boosting future electric sales

Like most car dealerships during the pandemic, Hudson Hyundai in New Jersey is selling nearly any vehicle it can acquire. But some models move faster than others. "The hybrids really go first," said sales agent Alicia Mandona. "I have at least three customers waiting." Hybrid cars improve fuel economy by...
Posted by
thedrive

Biden Executive Order Targets Half of New Car Sales to be Electric by 2030

Several automakers released a joint statement on Thursday saying they're "driving towards" that same goal. Even though you're probably tired of hearing it, electric cars are the future. The battery-powered cars of tomorrow are entering the market today, and governments around the world are doing their part to foster adoption in order to combat climate change and promote innovation.
Financial Reportspcdandf.com

Rogers Reports Q2 Net Sales Up 23%

CHANDLER, AZ – Rogers Corp. reported second quarter net sales of $234.9 million, up 22.9% year-over-year and 2.4% sequentially from higher sales in the AES business unit. AES net sales increased primarily due to strong demand for EV/HEV applications and higher clean energy, defense and wireless infrastructure market sales, partially offset by a decline in sales for ADAS applications.
Financial Reportspcdandf.com

Element Solutions Reports Q2 Electronics Net Sales Up 51%

MIAMI – Element Solutions reported second quarter net sales for the Electronics segment increased 51% to $382 million. Organic net sales increased 25%. Adjusted EBITDA for Electronics was $91 million, an increase of 56%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 46%. Total net sales were $587 million in...
Marketsmspoweruser.com

Apple earnings: iPhone sales up 50%, Profits nearly double

Apple has released its FY Q3 2021 earnings report, and the company appears to have defied gravity with record-breaking results, particularly when it comes to phone sales. All segments ( iPhone, Mac, iPad, services, and wearables/home/accessories) were up, but it was iPhone sales which was the real star, with iPhone revenue up 50% YoY to $39.6 billion, boosting overall Apple revenue to $81.4 billion.
ShoppingPosted by
Mighty 990

Customers Use EBT Corona Cash Cards to Wipe Out Big Box Stores

KWAM News Talk host Sherrie Hopper, co-host of the “Chett and Sherrie Show.” was stunned when she tried to go shopping at Sam’s Club on Saturday. She discovered a line wrapped around the building. “I literally thought I had missed some major apocalyptic news story,” she wrote on a now-viral...
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

What Code Black Really Means At Walmart

When it comes to something as big as Walmart, you can easily imagine it to be something along the lines of the military. The store itself is the base, the products are the ammunition, and the employees the soldiers in the war against high prices. It's also very efficient and requires its employees to be on call and ready to assist the loyal customers (no matter how utterly bizarre some may be) who frequent their aisles.
EconomyWNMT AM 650

Renault to explore hybrid vehicles with Geely

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Renault and Geely said on Monday they would jointly develop petrol-electric hybrid vehicles for China and South Korean markets, as the French automaker revives plans for the world’s biggest car market after exiting a Chinese venture last year. In China, where over 25 million vehicles were sold...

